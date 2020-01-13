Live Now
Greenville to break ground on beach volleyball facility

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville will officially break ground on a beach volleyball facility during a ceremony to be held on Thursday.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at H. Boyd Lee Park located at 5184 Corey Road.

The project was approved by the City Council in December of 2019.

Construction on the $354,000 facility will be managed by Farrior & Sons, Inc, and it is expected to last approximately four months.

The facility, which will feature four courts, will be located in the northern portion of the park, activating a currently unused area and providing Recreation and Parks staff with the opportunity to offer new recreational services and a place for the community to host various regional beach volleyball tournaments.

City officials hope to host four to six tournaments annually which would provide an economic impact of approximately $200,000-$300,000 annually.

Additionally, the City will be providing opportunities for the community to reserve the facility.

