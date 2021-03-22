Greenville to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Wildwood Park

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The City of Greenville will officially break ground this week on its newest park, a more than 350-acre adventure park that will feature a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities.

Wildwood Park, located near the intersection of Old Pactolus Road and Northeast Greenville Boulevard, will include running, hiking, biking, and camping opportunities for visitors along with lake-based and river recreation activities.

The park development will consist of three phases. A groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase will be held on Thursday, March 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the park, which is located at 3450 Blue Heron Drive.