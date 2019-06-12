Greenville Utilities donating fans to agencies for elderly, handicapped, families with kids

Greenville Utilities is donating fans to local agencies to help Pitt County residents cool off from the summer heat.
On Thursday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m., GUC Energy Services employees will deliver the fans to the Pitt County Council on Aging, located at 4551 County Home Road in Greenville, and the Pitt County Department of Social Services, located at 1717 West 5th Street in Greenville.
Those agencies will then distribute the fans to residents who are elderly, handicapped, or qualifying families with small children.