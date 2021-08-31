Greenville Utilities sends crews to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida assistance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Hurricane Ida continues to affect Louisiana and surrounding areas, relief and rescue efforts are now underway to help anyone who may be impacted.

The Greenville Utilities Commission has sent some of its team down to Louisiana to help out with relief and emergency efforts in the state.

This comes as GUC crews received mutual aid calls from their colleagues in Lafayette, Louisiana. Reports are saying over one million people are without power across the state.

John Worrell, GUC’s Director of Electric Systems says they are a part of the American Public Power Association which helps coordinate any mutual aid.

“Lafayette contacted American Public Power to round up towns and municipalities to help and travel down to Louisiana to assist the pre-stage crews. My understanding is their entire system is without power and a lot of damage,” said Worrell.

He also says when it comes to hard times like this, they are happy to help, as Eastern North Carolina is no stranger to severe weather events.

“Eastern North Carolina is prone to hurricanes too so we have been on the receiving end of that help many times before so we are always willing to go help especially other communities that help us out those times,” said Worrell.

When talking about systems being down, Worrell is actually referring to Houma Louisiana where they have decided to focus their efforts, as Lafayette didn’t see as many severe issues.

GUC has 17 employees and a variety of trucks in Louisiana. They plan to keep their crews down there for as long as needed unless something pops up in Eastern North Carolina.