Greenville VA Clinic gets doses of COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in the East.

This time, for people caring for the men and women who served our country.

Monday afternoon, the Greenville VA Clinic received 300 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

Leaders there will start vaccinating employees tomorrow.

Extra doses will be transferred to the clinic in Morehead City later this week.

Health leaders there say getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to fight the pandemic and take care of veterans.

“Vaccine, COVID, or any other time in history, it is absolutely our honor to care for veterans and their families,” said Amba Jonnalagadda, Associate Chief of Staff for the Greenville VA Clinic.

Jonnalagadda says the evidence that is available and the research on the vaccine is clear.

“This is a great opportunity for us to get a really clear and good handle on a really tragic pandemic,” said Jonnalagadda.

Lead doctors say until a large portion of the population is vaccinated, the best way to protect yourself from the pandemic is to wear a mask, wash your hands, and maintain six feet of distance.