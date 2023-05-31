GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wildwood Park is set to officially open in Greenville on June 1.

The City of Greenville will celebrate the opening of their new park with a ribbon cutting and grand opening. City officials will be there to help welcome the new park.

After the ceremony food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, lawn games, live music by The Dickens Band, and more will be available for attendees to enjoy. The new BMX course at the park will be open for a live stunt show.

Everything but the food trucks are free to the public. The park is located on Blue Heron Road and the ceremony will start at 5pm.