Greenville woman arrested after investigation into drug sales

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested after an investigation into drug sales in Greenville.

On Monday, July 27, detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Unit concluded an active investigation into local heroin sales by executing a search warrant at the residence located at 208-B South Pointe Drive in Greenville.

Officials said Seized, during the search was approximately three grams of Heroin, drug paraphernalia, and $20,000.

Jennifer Nicole Blake, 35, of Greenville was charged with:

Three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin (3 counts)

Three counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence

Blake was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center.

She was released under an $85,000 bond.