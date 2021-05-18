Greenville woman charged with identity theft

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville woman has been charged with identity theft.

On Friday, May 7, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2857 Ruth Evans Drive in Grimesland to a report of financial card fraud.

On May 17, 31-year-old Jaqueta Monique Bradley of Greenville was arrested and charged with 19 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and 19 counts of identity theft (19 counts).

She was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge.

Bradley remains in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center under a $51,000 bond.