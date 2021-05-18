Greenville woman charged with identity theft

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville woman has been charged with identity theft.

On Friday, May 7, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2857 Ruth Evans Drive in Grimesland to a report of financial card fraud. 

On May 17, 31-year-old Jaqueta Monique Bradley of Greenville was arrested and charged with 19 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and 19 counts of identity theft (19 counts). 

She was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge.

Bradley remains in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center under a $51,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV