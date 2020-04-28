Greenville YouTuber encourages positivity, community outreach

(GREENVILLE, N.C.) What started off as a hobby has now grown into something bigger for Greenville resident Welbon Salaam.

He’s a new YouTuber based and wants to spread positivity and a sense of community through his channel.

Salaam moved to Greenville last summer and wanted to document his explorations of his new city and the coastline so he started a YouTube channel called Hunts for the Undiscovered.

He enjoys magnet fishing, searching for lost pirate treasure and being a positive influence on community members.

These are some of the themes of his channel which now has almost 300 subscribers since it launched a month ago.

But, while out and about exploring, Salaam began to notice something.

“I started noticing a lot of trash around the waterways so I just took it upon myself to clean everywhere I go,” he said.

These actions go hand in hand with his message of spreading positivity in the community.

“I just kind of want to be beacon of light to encourage kids and adults to give back and volunteer,” said Salaam.

As the channel grows, Salaam will continue to give back to the community he now calls home.

“My goal is to hit my subscriber goal, to start giving back to charities and food banks along the coast line,” said Salaam.

He also wants to begin collaborating with people in the community to expand the positive message.

“I just try to keep doing good and hopefully it makes a positive impact here,” he said.

You can find his YouTube channel here.