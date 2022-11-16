GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Families in Pitt County are receiving help ahead of Thanksgiving thanks to students from East Carolina University.

The university’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement is hosting its 10th annual Turkey Palooza. Various student organizations and community partners collected Thanksgiving meal items and donations to buy turkeys. Students packed nearly 100 baskets on Wednesday to help families in need in Pitt County. The event collected more donations this year than ever before.

Katy Locke, assistant director for Leadership and Civic Engagement, said the event should give those receiving the baskets an opportunity to relax.

“It will alleviate some stress, even just stress in general of finding these things and find the time to go shopping. With the inflation now, everyone is kinda hurting a little bit. So, to see the generosity and the want to help others out is amazing, especially in these times,” said Locke.