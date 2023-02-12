GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 400 runners laced up their shoes Saturday morning to participate in the 13th annual Cupid Crawl 5K and 10K races.

Runners had the option to run 3.1 miles in the 5K or run 6.2 miles in the 10K race. A portion of the proceeds from Saturday’s races will go towards two local charities: Law Enforcement United and Special Olympics of North Carolina.

“We like partnering with a lot of different local charities just supporting all the different work they do here in our community,” said Jamie Orr with Run the East. “I’m happy for all the support, and I appreciate the runners, the volunteers and everybody who came out today and thankfully the weather cooperated.”

Runners received a finishers medal after the race. For more information on Run the East, click here.