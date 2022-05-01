GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Autism Society of North Carolina continued to raise awareness in the month of April with Saturday’s 14th annual Run for Autism.

The event, held at Greenville’s Town Common, included a 5K run and walk, resources and live music. Event organizers said their goal was not only to raise awareness but also acceptance for people with autism.

“The autism community is a family,” said Holly Aiken, regional director for Eastern Services. “So it’s kind of an opportunity for us to get together and celebrate each other and everybody’s unique differences, but then it’s also an opportunity to bring awareness to other people in the community. So I think just celebrating autism and each other as well as raising those funds to continue supporting one another moving forward.”

The event raised more than $25,000. Proceeds will help those with autism through providing social and recreation programs within the county.