15th Ride of Silence in Greenville slated for Wednesday evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 15th Ride of Silence event in Greenville will take place Wednesday evening.

ECVelo, Pitt Co.’s cycling club, with sponsorship with the City of Greenville, is hosting the local edition of the national Ride of Silence. The silent ride helps raise awareness to the need locally for safer, inclusive and accessible streets for everyone. It also honors bicycle riders who have been killed or injured while riding and raises awareness for cyclists and motorists to safely share the roads.

The ride is 12 miles and is free and open for all ages. Helmets must be worn and the use of rear, red-blinking safety lights is encouraged. There is no registration for the event.

Cyclists should meet at the Greenville Bicycle Company at 6 p.m. ready to ride by 6:30 p.m. The ride is expected to be completed by 7:45 p.m. and escorts from the Greenville Police Department will be in place.

For more information, you can go to the Ride of Silence Facebook page and the East Carolina Velo Cycling Club website. You can also read the full press release about the event here.