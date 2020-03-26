2 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Pitt County.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit completed the investigation.

Detectives stopped a vehicle at University Apartments, located at 1108 10th St. in Greenville.

28-year-old Miranda Andrea Genius of Greenville was the driver.

29-year-old Darrin Jermaine Patterson of Greenville was the passenger.

Detectives said Patterson had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on felony drug charges and weapon violations.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rex alerted detectives of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

A search was performed that led to the seizure of approximately 26 grams of heroin, marijuana, multiple Schedule II pills, multiple Schedule IV pills and over $750, detectives said.

Patterson is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 and was charged with:

Two counts of trafficking opium or heroin

Possession of controlled substance on the premises of prison or jail

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance

Two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Two counts of possession of marijuana up to ½ Oz

Possess with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin

Genius is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond and was charged with: