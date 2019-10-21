Live Now
2 arrested on several charges after traffic stop in Pitt County

Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested on several charges after a traffic stop in Pitt County.

Following a month-long investigation, detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a vehicle stop on October 20. 

During the stop, detectives seized more than 25 grams of heroin, $5,000 in cash, and a handgun. 

According to deputies, the seized narcotics have a street value of over $10,000.

Maurice Tommie Anderson Jr., 28, of Greenville was charged with:

  • Two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin
  • Three counts felony maintain a vehicle, dwelling, place for controlled substances
  • Felony possess with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver heroin
  • Felony possess controlled substance on jail premises
  • Received a $500,000 bond

Alexus Meyonna Spivey, 20, of Greenville, was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

Spivey was booked and released under a $2,000 bond.

