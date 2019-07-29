2019 Greenville Comic-Con to be held August 3

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

People who enjoy comics and pop-culture can experience their favorite comics, visit with artists, participate in a costume contest, and attend comic panels at the 2019 Greenville Comic-Con on August 3rd.



The 3rd Annual Greenville Comic-Con will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 303 Greenville Blvd. Southwest.



Organizers say, on Saturday, featured guests and attractions include: Louis Small Jr. the original “Vampirella” artist, Brandon Hardison from AMC’s The Walking Dead and Under the Dome, The Mandalorian Mercs, The 501st, The Camp Killer, BABY from Supernatural and ECTO-1 from Ghostbusters.



Attendees can meet and discuss their favorite comics with comic writers and artists, shop for rare comics and collectibles from over 100 vendors, and compete for trophies and cash for the best costumes in kids, teen, and adult categories.



Here is the event schedule for the 2019 Greenville Comic-Con:

· 10am: Doors Open

· 11am: Panel- Come and learn to draw different heroes from all over the Galaxy. Great for all ages and levels of experience from beginners to experts! Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Taught by Shawn Durington.

· 12:00pm: Panel- Building/making your own costume hosted by the amazing costume builder Rocky Melvin

· 1:00pm: Panel- Animated 80’s Adventure. Episode 1 Thundarr the barbarian… A look back at a forgotten treasure from 1980 hosted By McBlam Entertainment on YouTube.

· 2:00pm: Panel- discussion with Eastern Exotics on wildlife and exotics. From owning exotic animals to the laws and concerns of exotic wildlife. There will also be time for guest to interact with some of the animals.

· 3:00pm: Costume Contest- Age groups as follows: kids 12 years and under, teens ages 13-17, adults ages 18 and up

· 4:30pm: Raffle Drawing- All money raised from the raffle will go to help the Exotic Wildlife Foundation!

· 5:00pm: Show Closes

Admission: $6 forAdults (ages 13 & up), $3 for Kids (ages 4 to 12), Free for Children ages 3 and under All ages are welcome!

Greenville NC Comic Con weekend continues with a Cosplay Contest from 2pm – midnight at Stumpy’s Hatchet House! Costumes are not required, but are encouraged and appreciated! Everyone in costume will receive 50% off entry into Stumpy’s and Best Dressed will win a free 2 hour party for eight people!