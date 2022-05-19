GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 2022 Father and Men Conference is coming up.

The idea for this event is the provide an experience that is dedicated to the engagement, learning, and equipping of men and fathers, through various forms of delivering the message.

The goal is to improve the quality of life for society by building up our communities through the leadership of men and fathers through dialogue and discussion.

The topics that will be touched on include:

Family

Business

Health

Jobs

Re-entry services

Financial strategies

Legal rights

There will be guest speakers as well as featured speaker, Jason Brown, of First Fruit Ministries.

The event will be held on June 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in Greenville. For more information, click here.