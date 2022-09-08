GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The fairgrounds are about to come back to life in Greenville.

From September 20th-25th, the Pitt County Fair is coming to Greenville. The Pitt County Fair will feature rides, karaoke, live shows, bull ridings, helicopter rides, fire breather shows and food at the event. The upcoming fair will have agricultural exhibits and competitions for the public, too.

The days of the activities are as follows:

September 20: 5-10:45 pm

September 21: 1-10:45 pm

Sept. 22: 4-10:45 pm

September 23: 4-10:45 pm

September 24: 1-10:45 pm

September 25: 1-7:45 pm

Citizens interested in going can buy tickets in advance or buy them at the gate.