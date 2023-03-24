GEENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On April 22, the Cypress Group of the Sierra Club, in association with National Earth Day 2023, the city of Greenville and others will be hosting “Invest in our Planet” to celebrate Earth Day.

The event will be held on the river with activities such as:

Tours of the Town Creek Culvert, an ecologically friendly stormwater management system, led by Mr. Marc Horstman, Project Manager and Designer, WK Dickson and Co. Raleigh NC.

Electric vehicles demo with info on electric charging initiatives in NC

Native plants exhibit for home gardens (examples for purchase)

Children’s activities: Professional storytelling, arts/crafts activities, fossil digs and more.

Student exhibits from ECU, PCC, local schools, and local environmental groups

“Upcycled” fashion show presented by ECU students

Live music /Food trucks

Free kayaking/paddle boating on the Tar River

For more information, visit https://www.sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress