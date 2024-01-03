GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League International Board of Directors has announced the dates for the 2024 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville.

The board also announced dates for the 2025 and 2026 World Series, also slated for Greenville. This year’s edition marks 50 years of the softball world series and will also mark the first year that Dick’s Sporting Goods will be the primary sponsor.

The dates for the 2024 series will be Aug. 4-11 at Elm Street Park. The 2025 dates are Aug. 3-10 and the 2026 dates are Aug. 9-16. The 2025 and 2026 dates are subject to change, tournament officials said.