GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – During Monday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, City Manager Ann Wall presented the 2023-24 proposed budget.

“I was very pleased this evening to tell the council for the first time in three years, this budget does not reflect the impact of COVID-19 or the worldwide pandemic,” said Wall. “I was also pleased to tell the council tonight that Greenville has fared the pandemic well, that we have seen growth in our community and much of that is because of public and private investment in this community.”

The City of Grenville’s total budget stands at more than $459 million. The city’s operating funds are more than $160 million. That amount includes providing a 2% average wage increase for employees as well as public transportation, stormwater and facilities improvement.

“Our council has strongly invested in infrastructure roads system, road repaving, what we do for pedestrian safety, they’ve invested in our employees, and they’ve also invested in capital needs of the city to make sure that we have the infrastructure and support in place to support our growing community,” said Wall.

Brock Letchworth, the public information officer for the city, said the property tax is being carried over from last year, but remains the lowest the city has seen in 40 years. Within the budget, there’s an increase to the pavement management program to $2.9 million, which is an increase of $100,000.

“This is the first step of the process. Thursday night we’ll hear from Greenville Utility, Sheppard Memorial Library, and then Convention and Visitors Authority,” said Wall.

There will be a public hearing on June 5th for the proposed budget and then they’ll officially adopt a budget during the council meeting on June 8th. To view the budget proposal, visit Greenville, NC | Home (greenvillenc.gov).