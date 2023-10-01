GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — October is here, which means people are getting in the Halloween spirit.

On Sunday, the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children hosted the 20th annual Kidsfest Spooktacular for the community at Greenville Convention Center.

“Favorite costume has to go to Derrick Haskins with Triple P in the dinosaur costume,” said Ashley Smith, public awareness coordinator for Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

“So what’s bringing people out here is, of course, the candy but more importantly the information that these organizations provide to families and children of Pitt County and surrounding counties as well.

Children were able to trick-or-treat for candy and take part in some fun activities while also learning about resources that can educate and empower their families.

“We’ve brought out different vendors and exhibitors from different organizations and businesses around the Pitt County community and we’re just gonna have fun with different games and activities and, hopefully, the kids will enjoy themselves,” Smith said.

It was a successful Spooktacular for all of the families that came out. There were even a few animals out back for people to enjoy.

“My favorite part is the Zoo Life (exhibit) out back,” Smith said. “We have different ponies and kangaroos and so many more small animals for the kids to enjoy.”