GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Animal lovers and their furry friends had the chance to spend a few hours having fun in Greenville Town Common on Sunday.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina kicked off its 21st annual Canine Crawl, celebrating pets and raising funds for a good cause. Those in attendance had the chance to listen to live music, play games, adopt dogs from the shelter and even participate in a one-mile walk.

“Events like this are super important. for our dogs it gives them a chance to be seen in a different environment where they can really thrive and meet other dogs, it also just helps bring awareness,” said Morgan May, community engagement coordinator for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

