GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A unique event that promotes recycling is back for its 31st annual event.

The Unnatural Resources Fair allows citizens to come and display their creations and inventions from discarded materials for a large project. The fair is the chance for the participants to use their imagination to win a ribbon or trophy.

The event will be located at 303 SW Greenville Blvd. at the Greenville Convention Center.

All Eastern Carolina students and residents are encouraged to enter. Ribbons and trophies are awarded within each category and group combination.

The 31st Unnatural Resources Fair is happening on April 21-23 with setup on April 20 from 2-7 pm.

If interested in entering to celebrate Earth Day, click here to join in.