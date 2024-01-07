GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt Greenville Soccer Association will host the 35th annual Bojangles Beast of The East Youth Soccer Tournament on January 20-21.

The Tournament will be held throughout the weekend at three locations: PGSA Soccerplex, Bradford Creek Soccer Complex, JPII Athletic Campus and ECU North Recreational Complex

Since 1986, PGSA has become the premier youth soccer travel club in the Greenville / Pitt County area. Competing primarily in the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association League, PGSA teams also compete in the United States Youth Soccer National League. Currently, over 500 players participate in the Club’s Classic (competitive) and Academy (developmental) programs. As a non-profit organization, the tournament is a significant part of the Club’s fundraising efforts.

This year’s tournament has seen record interest and registration. Over 100 teams will descend on Greenville and the surrounding areas to compete. Visiting teams are from local soccer clubs like Goldsboro and Wilson to as far away as New Jersey and many places in between. This equates to thousands of people and an estimated $800,000-plus local economic impact.

