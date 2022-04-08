GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Smokers were being rolled in, barbecue pits were being heated up and tents were going up for this year’s 37th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Thirty participants are hoping to win this year’s top prize of $500 cash along with $500 towards their Pirate Club membership.

Eric Ward, ECU Athletics Director of Marketing, says it’s a tradition like no other.

“It’s a really cool combination of our finest tradition of pig cooking and Pirate football. It’s a very unique tradition in college sports and the ability to have a sanctioned pig cooking event to kind of lead into our spring game and then sell barbecue tomorrow makes it a really fun event for our fans and community,” Ward said.

The parade of pigs was scheduled to take place at 7 on the north side of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Competition winners will be announced with barbecue plates for sale starting Saturday morning at 10.