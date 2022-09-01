GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A penny saved is a penny earned. In this case, a rather large penny went a very long way.

3D printer and magician Shaun Jay looks to truly stand out when it comes to being an online personality. Recently, YouTube star Ryan Trahan traveled across the cross country in 30 days to meet Greenville’s own Mr. Beast. The trip was part of an effort to raise funds for Feeding America.

In order to show how much support Trahan had, Jay — who grew up in North Carolina and now lives in Raleigh — made a giant 3D-printed penny for him on his journey. He gave it to Mr. Beast when they met and it’s safe to say, Mr. Beast took the present to the bank.











In the video, Jay goes into detail on how he got involved in the project, creating the penny and much more.

