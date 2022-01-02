5K helps raise money for new nonprofit in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 5k race raised money for a new non-profit organization in our area, called the FACE of Pitt County.

Community members gathered at H. Boyd Lee Park on Sunday for the 5K. The event is the nonprofit’s first big event after opening six months ago.

“FACE” stands for “families aligned with community and education.” It offers free tutoring services for students from all over, not just Pitt County. Money raised from Sunday’s 5K will help provide scholarships for students and grants for teachers.

“Six months ago, this was just a conversation amongst two special-ed teachers who have been doing this for 23 years. And we love what we do, and we decided that we wanted to do more,” said Emily Klinedinst, vice president of FACE of Pitt County.

Organizers say their goal is to make a difference in the community. For more information on the new non-profit, go here.