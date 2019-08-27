5K race in Greenville to help people recover from drug, alcohol abuse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

On Wednesday at East Carolina University, the public is invited to a Disaster Recovery & Economic Resilience Funding Forum.

The forum will happen on Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the auditorium at ECU’s Willis Building.

The forum will include speakers from local, regional, state, and federal organizations, who will discuss the economic and environmental impacts of hurricanes, and projects to help local businesses and local economies recover from hurricanes.

After the discussions from various speakers, participants are invited to the lobby to discuss specific projects with the resource providers on a one-on-one basis.