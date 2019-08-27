5K race in Greenville to help people recover from drug, alcohol abuse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)
A 5K race happening this September in Greenville will allow runners and walkers to have fun and raise money to help people recovering from drug and alcohol abuse.
The Recovery Road 5K race will start at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Town Common Park, located at 105 East 1st Street.
Registration costs $30 per-person, and participants can register online through the day of the race.
This race is being hosted by the ECU Collegiate Recovery Community (ECU Recovery) and the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse (PCCSA), and race proceeds go to help local residents fighting drug or alcohol abuse issues.
