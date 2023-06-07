GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A popular TV show has its newest season set in Greenville. A sneak preview of its will air on Thursday.

“60 Days In” is a TV show that airs on the A&E network focusing on a group of people who voluntarily enter the U.S. prison system for 60 days. The preview will run from 9-11 on A&E.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, the Pitt County Detention Center, and other members of the sheriff’s office are part of the eighth season of the cable TV show, labeled as the No. 1 crime and justice series.

The official show begins June 15. “60 Days In” will also be available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and aetv.com.