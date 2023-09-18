GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This year’s season of the popular TV show “60 Days In” is now over. It featured the Pitt County Detention Center.

The show brings outside people into the jail to gain information. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said the show was challenging, but that it also served its purpose.

“This show was instrumental in showing us how one particular inmate got drugs inside,” Dance said. “Ironically, a couple weeks ago, that inmate returned and we found drugs with that inmate in the same manner it had been brought in before.

“I don’t regret it because I think the transparency is really big in making sure that the community understands not only what my officers go through but also the people who are entering our facilities and the reason they enter it.”

Dance added they have made some changes because of the show. They have changed the way they do cell searches and have increased the number of people their programs are accessible to.