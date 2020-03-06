9 On Your Side celebrates 13th annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day

The North Carolina Bar Foundation’s largest annual pro bono program, 4ALL Statewide Service Day, will take place on Friday, and 9 On Your Side will be joining the event.

On Friday, more than 40 volunteers will handle calls at the Greenville site, including attorneys from Legal Aid of North Carolina and private practitioners from the Greenville area.

Attorneys are available to help answer questions about:

Benefits

Criminal and traffic

Employment

Family law/ child issue

Housing

Corporation

Consumer/ Bankruptcy

Education

Estate planning

Foreclosure

Personal injury

Medical

Members of the public can talk to a North Carolina-licensed lawyer for free.

The one-day event will take place at seven call centers across the state from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Locations include:

Asheville

Charlotte

Fayetteville

Greensboro

Greenville

Raleigh

Wilmington

Nearly 500 attorneys have volunteered to answer calls today and they are expected to serve over 10,000 people across the state.

4ALL was created by Greensboro attorney Janet Ward Black during her term as NCBA president in 2007-2008.

The mission of the program is to help address the “access to justice gap” by providing access to an attorney for members of the public who otherwise are unable to access legal services.

If a caller needs more significant legal assistance, they should contact the Lawyer Referral Service.

If you have a legal question you can call the North Carolina Bar Foundation’s 4ALL number to speak with an attorney for free: 1-888-616-0614 or visit the website.