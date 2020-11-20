9OYS is working with the Ronald McDonald house in Greenville to support the organization’s efforts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9OYS is again working with the Ronald McDonald house of Greenville, offering help in its work supporting children receiving care at local hospitals and their families.

Our company is excited to donate 5,000 dollars to the Ronald McDonald house so its workers and volunteers can continue helping families.

WNCT general manager Amy Doane was on hand to present the Nexstar Media charitable foundation donation today to the house’s executive director.

They say the money will help the Ronald McDonald house’s operations at a time when the pandemic is adding a greater strain on those efforts.

Executive Director Meghan Woolard says, “To be able to provide a warm bed, hot shower, a place for our families to do laundry, a hot meal for them. Then we hope to be able to take care of those financial needs so they can fully hundred percent focus on the healing of their child.”

Woolard also wants people to know the Ronald McDonald house is still open and still supporting families who need it.