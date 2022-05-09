GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The circus is coming to Greenville this week and they are ready to entertain.

Starting from May 11th to May 13th, the Lewis & Clark Family Circus is coming to Pitt County Fairgrounds which are located at 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

The showtimes for the event are May 11 starting at 6:00 pm, May 12 at 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm and on

May 13 at 5:00pm with 90 minutes of circus entertainment.

The ticket prices are Adult + free child (online) – $20, Adult (at the door) – $25, Child (online) – $5 and

Child (at the door) – $10.

If you want to find out more, click here.