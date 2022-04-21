GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There will soon be a new local place coffee lovers can visit to get their caffeine fix.

Awaken Coffee broke ground to start renovations on their location off West 14th St. in Greenville on Thursday.

The coffee shop employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I’m excited to have a job and working with Awaken, and to communicate with people and serve coffee,” said Olivia Murray, who will soon be a barista at Awaken.

The coffee shop raised over $300,000 to start renovations on their new place, but are looking to raise another $150,000 for inventory, payroll and other startup expenses.

Once the renovations are complete, they’ll have 20 part-time employees and 20 volunteers.

“We expect them to do the job that anybody else would do,” said Carol Preston, co-founder and president of Awaken Coffee. “Once they understand the expectations, they can rise up to those with the right training and safe environment. That is what we will provide.”

“A lot of dreams have been filled today,” Preston added.

Parents like Nick and Melissa Murray are excited for this opportunity for their daughter Olivia.

“It gives an opportunity for people with disabilities to have a job in Pitt County,” Nick said. “Plus it also opens the door to other businesses to see these people working and how they can be an asset to the community.”

To donate to Awaken Coffee, you can visit their website for more information on their raffle.