GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local museum received a generous donation from Duke Energy on Monday.

A Time for Science recently was awarded $5,000. A Time for Science Executive Director Emily Jarvis and Deputy Head Maria McDaniel spoke about what plans they have in store for the upcoming summer season using this money. They also spoke about what it means to get the money and much more.

Click here to find out more about A Time for Science

View the video to find out more.

Greenville science museum boasts a range of exhibits, lots to learn

Science, technology come together for interactive sandbox at Greenville museum