A Time For Science gets major new state partnership

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and A Time For Science are joining forces. This new partnership is expected to extend the reach of science education and literacy in the east.

This partnership comes with new exhibits, programming, and educational events all centered around what’s happening here in the east. The Greenville location is expected to open its doors in the spring of next year. The second location at Contentnea Creek is open but with strict COVID-19 precautions.

The head of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences said the Greenville facility will be patterned after specific sections of the downtown Raleigh museum.

Two of the early exhibits planned for the Greenville location will focus on pirates and pollinators, and it will use resources from East Carolina University. Over at Contentnea Creek, it will host activities like hiking and paddling. Plus, it will remain the home of an observatory and a planetarium.

Leaders say A Time For Science is still here but now has a major partner for mutual support.

“We are still going to have all those wonderful offerings but in addition to that, we have all the great things being done in Raleigh and across the state that we now have access to, so the community will see a whole new menu of programs to be involved in,” said Emily Jarvis, Director of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville and Contentnea Creek.