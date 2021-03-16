A traumatic brain injury support group in Greenville is looking for participants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – March is brain injury awareness month. Many traumatic brain injuries result in severe disability and there are more than 200,000 people in North Carolina living with this type of injury.

Lindsay Sparrow works at Vidant Medical Center, and when she noticed Greenville didn’t have a traumatic brain injury support group, she wanted to change that.

She’s working with the Brain Injury Association of North Carolina and therapists at Vidant to start this. Traumatic brain injuries can be the result of a fall, car accident or other unknown causes.

Lindsay says she wants patients to know that they’re not alone and other people are going through similar experiences.

“A lot of the time they need caregivers, to make sure that they are able to do things like buy groceries or get to the store or Dr appointments and stuff like,” she says. “It’s just going to be making sure that they have somebody that they can talk to.”

The support group will work around the coronavirus pandemic and use Zoom to meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month from 6 pm to 7 pm. The group’s first meeting is next Wednesday on March 24th.

For more information you can visit the brain injury support group’s website here, or e-mail Lindsay at lindsay.sparrow@vidanthealth.com