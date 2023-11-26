WINTERVILLE, N.C(WNCT) — Aces for Autism is a nonprofit that changes the lives of individuals with autism across Eastern North Carolina. The organization is about to make an even bigger impact in the area with a brand-new state-of-the-art facility that’s ready to be open in early January.

The facility will provide space for learning and growing for children with autism so they can be integrated into everyday life. Classrooms, sensory spaces, playgrounds and their very own grocery store are some of the amenities the facility offers.

In light of Giving Tuesday, the organization wants to make it known that none of this would be possible without the help of donors. Founder Kyle Robinson says that a facility like this would be a mere idea if it wasn’t for the generosity of the community.

“If it wasn’t for the community this facility, state of the art facility wouldn’t have happened,” he said. “It’s easy to have a vision and be like ‘Oh I want to do this, but you have to have people to invest in that vision, and ever since Aces for Autism was established 10 years ago, this community has invested in it which is why we’re here today.

“So, giving Tuesday, days like that are really really important to make us live out our mission.”

The goal of the organization is to empower the individuals they help as well as their families. If you want to learn more about their mission and how to donate, head to their website.