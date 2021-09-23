Advocate announces she’s running for Greenville mayor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville city leader and advocate has announced her candidacy for mayor.

Liz Liles is the founder of the local nonprofit Daughters of Worth, which works to educate, equip and empower young girls in the community. Liles held a press conference at Town Common to announce her intention to run for office.

Liles said it’s her mission to ensure that all people have the opportunity to prosper in the city no matter who they are.

“I am not an if or person, I am a both and kind of girl, which means I can advocate for one person in the same way I can advocate for another,” Liles said. “And I’m willing to hold the voice and ask the questions and bring it to the table, and I will not sleep at night until I know we are doing the best we can.”

Current Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly is seeking a third term. The election is March 8. Candidate filing will be held Dec. 6-17.