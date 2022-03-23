GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is fighting to make sure sidewalks meet requirements set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Caroline Bowyer finds out more from him and shows examples of sidewalks in the city that are out of date.

It wasn’t always personal for Steven Hardy-Braz.

“it wasn’t until I personally started using a wheelchair that I really became much more frustrated about the lack of independence I could have,” Hardy-Braz said.

That changed last November when he was struck by a car while riding his bike. Now, he’s pushing the city and state to make sidewalks in Greenville ADA compliant.

“All we’re asking for is equal rights to access that’s being denied and delayed,” Hardy-Braz said.

Under the ADA act, state and local governments are required to provide curb ramps where street-level pedestrian walkways cross curbs when roads are altered. According to a map from the City of Greenville, there are several sidewalks that don’t meet ADA compliance. Each instance represents a potential federal civil rights violation.

“We’ve identified the ramps that are out of current standards, the ones that need to be upgraded and that we’re gonna be working through them as quickly as funding allows,” said Jeff Cabaniss, an engineer with the NC Department of Transportation.

The DOT conducted an assessment in 2015 and found of the nearly 87,000 curb ramps evaluated across the state, about 62% were non-compliant.

“Last year, we did a couple of different contracts, we did one in Winterville and got all the ones that were out of compliance in Winterville completed. We’re currently under construction in Farmville,” Cabaniss said.

Cabaniss said he’s hopeful to start work fixing these issues in Greenville in the next fiscal year. Until then, Hardy-Braz said he’ll keep pushing for change.

“It’s an issue country-wide,” Hardy Braz said. “What we’re talking about is equity. We’re talking about safer roads for everybody.”

Bowyer reached out to the City of Greenville several times for a comment on the situation but did not hear back from anyone.