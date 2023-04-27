GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A delegation from the West African country of Guinea will arrive in Pitt County on Friday.

Invited by the Chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, the group will be visiting different schools in the area to learn about Eastern North Carolina’s education system. Friday at 3 p.m., a lecture will be held at the Pitt County Agricultural Center where the visitors will speak about culture, education and agriculture.

“I think it’s huge. I’m a native of Pitt County, and I’ve never known anything like this to happen,” said Pitt County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Mary Perkins-Williams. “Because no one who’s serving the county on the staff as a county official has said anything like this had happened before.”

A meet and greet will follow the lecture, starting at 7 pm, and will be located at the Cherry Mae Blossom’s Event Center. To attend the lecture, RSVP here.