GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sunday was the last day of the Pitt County Fair. It was closed Friday and Saturday due to the weather conditions from Ophelia.

However, on Sunday, people got the chance to enjoy all the fun things that mke the fair such a great place to go. Officials made the last day as good as it could be. It was a gorgeous day with only a couple of clouds in the sky and no signs of rain. People were coming out from all around to enjoy the rides, games and food.

The fair opened Sunday around 1 p.m. Vendors and game hosts were busy as people were eager to get back to the fair after the two nights off. Some workers said they might stay open later than expected on Sunday night to let the guests enjoy the fair a little longer.