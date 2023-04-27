GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Everyone needs a hand from time to time.

Celebrating 10 years, the Max Factor Young Men of Excellence program has been investing in minority males in sixth to eighth grades attending C.M. Eppes Middle School.

The goal is to inspire the young men to help assist their community with volunteer service, teaching them everything from how to tie shirt ties to improving their academics to standing up for one another and mentoring younger students.

The after-school program will be holding a fundraiser to celebrate its 10th-year anniversary on May 6th at the Greenville Convention Center from 6-8 pm.

To buy a ticket for the fundraiser, click here.

In the interview, Watsi Sutton, executive director of Koinonia Community Solutions, goes into detail about what goals the program has reached, what’s in the plans for expanding, and much more.