GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina agriculture officials on Tuesday provided knowledge to local farmers on how to have a good crop season ahead of spring planting.

Experts said having a successful season depends on which crops farmers grow, but no matter what their crop is, Tuesday’s event helps local farmers.

“Last year peanuts and soybeans because they’re crops that really don’t demand a lot of nitrogen fertilizers, really represented the best returns for producers,” said Mitch Smith who is the Agricultural Extension Agent for NC Cooperative Extension in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Agricultural Center hosted the 2023 Pitt County Feed Grains production meeting. NCSU extension specialists talked with local farmers on some topics including crops, soil and weather patterns.

“I try to look at what help with our weed prevention, crop yields, what will increase it, what does it help, you know anything that’s cost efficient for the farmer,” said Pitt County farmer Phillip Suggs.

Some advice that was given included planting in ideal conditions, aiming to plant so that 40 to 50 growing degree days are accumulated over the next four to five days, and no more than two inches of rainfall for the first seven days of planting. Experts said it also comes down to the roots.

“It’s important to recognize that we’re transitioning into La Nina to El Nino type of environment, which means that may cause some adjustments in terms of when to plant. We expect more cool conditions, more rainfall as we move into April and early May,” said Smith.

“I think at this point choosing those varieties that will be likely most profitable is probably the single most important thing we can do with this point now,” Smith said.

Smith said the Cooperative Extension Agency provides farmers with how to increase yield but at the same time try to protect the environment.