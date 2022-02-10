All-day treadmill walk to raise awareness for cancer, money to fight it

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Saturday, Greg Parker and others will be taking part in a very long venture for a very good cause.

The 24-hour event is called “A Good Long Walk.” It will take place at Champions Fitness, located at 4810 Bayswater Road in Winterville from 9 am Saturday morning to 9 am Sunday morning. Participants will walk on the treadmills there for 24 hours in hopes to bring awareness about cancer while also raising money to help fight it.

9OYS spoke with Parker to dig deeper into why he decided to start this and what he hopes to accomplish.

When asked who came up with the idea to do it, he said, “I did. The idea just hit me early one morning. I started thinking about how many of my friends had recently battled cancer and in some cases, still are. You can only offer and do so much for them.

“Your prayers are the main thing but running errands, cooking whatever, I felt like I could do more. So I chased this idea and hopefully, it will help them and many others that are fighting the same battle.”

Parker said he decided to host the event indoors because even though he loves to be outside, since he’s an outdoor person, with the low temperatures we’ve had lately, it’s hard to convince someone to walk with you when it’s 20 degrees. He also said the biggest factor in this decision was the ability to invite local celebrities to walk and talk with him.

He also said they plan on streaming the event online, and the public can tune in to see the people walking with him.

Parker has been a member at Champions Fitness since he moved to Greenville in 1989. He mentioned owner Greg Lassiter and how he operates a first-class facility. He says it’s clean, airy and an all-around welcoming environment.

Greg hopes to accomplish raising awareness for Vidant Cancer Care and its services and their patients. He believes in what they do and said all the money raised will stay in ENC and with the facility. To him, there is nothing more important than helping others.

He also said he can see himself doing this yearly from here on out, hence why it’s called the first “annual” Good Long Walk. He says he’ll do this as long as he can, and he sees no need to let up on this, ever.

For more information and to make a donation, click here.