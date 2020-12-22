American Airlines to resume services to Pitt-Greenville Airport on Jan. 5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — American Airlines has informed Pitt-Greenville Airport officials it will resume flights to and from the city on Jan. 5.

Flights were halted over the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension was extended in early December.

“We are pleased to share that American Airlines will resume daily service to Pitt-Greenville Airport on January 5, 2021,” PGV Executive Director Bill Hopper said. “Strong advocacy from the local business community, the support of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, and ultimately the continued support of our Congressional delegation was necessary to make this happen.

Congress’ passage of a second COVID-19 stimulus allowed the move to happen, said Stacy Day with American Airlines’ Corporate Communications.

“We are incredibly pleased that Congress extended the CARES Act Payroll Support Program, which will enable us to resume our flights to PGV in early January,” Day said. “We appreciate Senators (Thom) Tillis and (Richard) Burr, Representatives (G.K.) Butterfield and (Greg) Murphy and Mayor (P.J.) Connelly for fighting for our team members’ jobs and for the air service we provide.

“We look forward to resuming our service to Greenville, and to do our part to help our country recover from the pandemic.”