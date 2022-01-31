American Red Cross provides incentives to encourage blood donations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a critical need for blood right now.

“It’s not something a doctor can call a pharmacy and get that treatment, it only comes from the kindness of blood donors,” said Cally Edwards, American Red Cross Communications Officer for Eastern North Carolina.

The American Red Cross announced in January they were in a blood crisis.

“We’ve seen a number of blood donors step up to help,” Edwards said. “However, we did see a little bit of a dip in our donors after that initial period. Then we had a lot of severe winter weather in January as well that impacted a number of drives in North Carolina.”

In January, the Red Cross offered a number of incentives, from free Krispy Kreme donuts to a Super Bowl giveaway. If you donate in February, you’ll receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Despite the incentives, Edwards said it doesn’t drive in all the people needed to refuel the supply.

“Most of our donors, the incentives don’t matter to them,” she said. “They just want to help because they know the gift they are giving, that life-saving blood is something that only another human being can offer a hospital patient.”

The Red Cross is hoping the incentives might encourage someone who wouldn’t normally donate to step and give blood.

“Whether it’s an emergency caused by car accident or something a treatment that someone needs just to live, these blood donations are critical right now,” Edwards said. “It takes an hour of someone’s time to make that life-saving gift. That one hour of your time is going to give people and their loved ones more time together.”

There are a lot of upcoming dates for blood drives in Eastern North Carolina. To find one closest to you, visit the American Red Cross website and put in your ZIP code to make an appointment.