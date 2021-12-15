AMEXCAN celebrates international migrant week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – AMEXCAN is hosting several events through the end of the year to celebrate the Latin community. The organization will hold a holiday food drive a town hall event and a virtual Christmas celebration.

AMEXCAN’S Executive Director says this is the city’s tenth year celebrating the international migrant week.



“This country is built by immigrants and I think it’s important to recognize and emphasize the immigrant community in our region and our local communities in the city. Without the immigrant community, without these populations, we cannot have our rich culture,” Juvenico Rocha-Peralta, Exec. Dir., AMEXCAN.



The celebrations will wrap up with Toys for Tots at Holly Hill Church on Dec. 17th.