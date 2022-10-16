GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — AMEXCAN’s biggest event of the year kicked off Saturday morning at Town Common in Greenville.

The 8th annual AMEXCAN Latino Festival is all about celebrating diversity and sharing the Latino culture with the community. The annual celebration included live performances from different Latino groups, authentic food and local vendors.

“You see Latinos everywhere basically, everywhere you go, everywhere you’re at, the Latino community will be there regardless,” said Bianca Perez, director of community coaching for AMEXCAN. “Being Mexicano, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia, we’re all in general a Latino population.”

“It’s just important that they have advocates out there for them and making sure that resources are available in their language and something that they’re comfortable with and getting out there in the community and actually putting in work to help them feel included,” said Nina Cafasso, economic development and community partnership coordinator for AMEXCAN.

